Federal judge declares mistrial in Menendez’s corruption case

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images(NEWARK, N.J.) — A federal judge in New Jersey on Thursday declared a mistrial in the corruption case of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., after the jury indicated it was deadlocked on all counts.

“We have each tried to look at this case from different viewpoints, but still feel strongly in our positions, nor are we willing to move away from our strong convictions,” jurors told U.S. District Judge William Walls when he polled them in his chambers.

The judge had earlier indicated he would not seek a partial verdict.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.