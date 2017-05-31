Federal Government Says It Will Not Revoke Free Speech Rally Permit

Portland, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has declined to revoke a permit for Sunday’s pro-Donald Trump free speech rally in downtown Portland.

Mayor Ted Wheeler wanted the permit rescinded. He said the event will exacerbate tensions in the city following last week’s deadly stabbing on a light-rail train.

The U.S. General Services Administration said Wednesday that the permit applicant followed all rules and regulations and there is no basis for revoking it.

Wheeler said he respects the decision but remains concerned about the safety of Portland residents.

The agency handled the permit request because the rally is being held in a park owned by the U.S. government.