FBI Seek Man Wanted For Murder

The FBI and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating Lucas Randall DeYoung of Brookings, Oregon.

On February 1, 2018, the FBI obtained a federal fugitive warrant charging DeYoung, age 36, with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. The Curry County Sheriff’s Office had previously charged DeYoung with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful manufacture of marijuana in relation to the shooting of a Curry County man on December 28, 2017.

The FBI has posted DeYoung’s FBI Wanted flyer here. The FBI is also running Facebook ads featuring the fugitive hunt for DeYoung in Oregon, Washington, Virginia and Nevada.

DeYoung is described as:

White man

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 190 pounds

Other: Scar on his left finger and tattoos on his back and right shoulder

DeYoung is a known to use illegal drugs and carry firearms. He is also a known gambler. DeYoung may have travelled to the Mason County/Thurston County areas of Washington State, Virginia or Las Vegas, Nevada.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about DeYoung’s location should contact their local FBI office or submit a tip via https://tips.fbi.gov. In Oregon, call the FBI in Medford at (541) 773-2942, the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 or the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 247-3243.