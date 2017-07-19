FBI Renews Search For Long-Term Fugitive From Clackamas Co.

Portland, ORE – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating Barrett Preston Busschau, now 42, who disappeared from Oregon in 1993 after authorities from Clackamas County arrested him on sex abuse charges.

On July 23, 1993, a grand jury indicted Busschau for the alleged molestation of five girls between the age of ten and 15. At the time, Busschau was 18.

Busschau was released pending trial, but disappeared before his next court appearance. Busschau is a native of South Africa, and had been living in the United States as a legal permanent resident since 1984. Investigators believe Busschau may have fled to California or Panama after his disappearance, and the last known sighting of him was in South Africa.

This is the 24th anniversary of his arrest, which has led the FBI to reopening the case. Investigators believe there may be people still in the Portland area who have information that could help the FBI. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181, or submit a tip online at the FBI webpage.