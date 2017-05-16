FBI Offers $10,000 Reward In Child Sex Trafficking Case

Portland, Ore. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of 28-year-old Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal.

A Federal Grand Jury charged Curnal in Ocotober of 2016 with one count of sex trafficking a child and one count of transportation of a minor for the purposes of prostitution.

Investigators say that Curnal and a second man, Aaron Barns, drove a minor victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a sex trafficking operation. Barns was arrested by the FBI in Lincoln, Nebraska in November of 2016. His case is currently pending further court action.

The FBI believes that Curnal may be living in the Seattle area.

Curnal should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact him directly. If in the immediate vicinity, call 911. Anyone with general information or tips about the location of Curnal is asked to call the FBI office in his or her area. In Portland, the number is (503) 224-4181. In Seattle, the number is (206) 262-0460.