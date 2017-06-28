FBI Agent Indicted In LaVoy Finicum Shooting

Portland, Oregon – An FBI agent has been indicted on charges that he lied about shooting at LaVoy Finicum in 2016, when officers arrested leaders of an armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The Oregonian reports the agent will face allegations of making false statements with the intent to obstruct justice, and is expected to appear in US District Court Wednesday afternoon. It’s not clear if the indicted agent is on leave or has been dismissed from their job.

Authorities moved in on Ammon Bundy and others as they were driving from the refuge to a meeting on January 26, 2016. State police fired the shots that killed Finicum.

The Deschutes County sheriff alleged as Finicum left his truck, an FBI agent shot twice at Finicum, though none of the hostage team members said they discharged their firearms.