Father And Three Sons Seriously Injured In Head On Crash

LaPine, Ore. — The crash happened Friday, June 23, 2017 on Highway 97 south of Sunriver.

Erik Renick, who lives in Gresham, says his brother-in-law Philip Raycraft and his three sons, afters 8, 4 and 19 months were hit head on at 70 miles per hour by a driver they believe fell asleep at the wheel.

Erik says simply put, “There’s absolutely no way he should have walked away from that, or relativity walked away from that accident because there was nothing left of the front of their van.”

Phillip and his sons were taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment.

Phillip has undergone two surgeries so far to reconstruct his right leg and hip. Erik says his right knee cap was turned to dust in the accident.

As for his boys, 19-month-old Lincoln suffered a head injury and has his left eye taped shut and stitches to close a large gash above his eye. But Erik says the car seat he was riding in helped keep him from being more seriously hurt.

4-year-old Liam was the lead injured, only suffering some cuts and bruises and a possible concussion.

8-year-old Landen was seriously injured. “The had to replace his femur, being 8-years-old, he’s probably going to have a life time of surgeries because it won’t grow with him.” Erik said. “He also had internal beading and his intestines were cut by the seat belt.”

Many of Landen’s injuries came while he was doing what he could to save his brothers from the impact. Erik says Landen threw himself across his brothers and that he is a hero for doing so.

Once in the hospital, Landen was also diagnosed with PTSD and started to refuse to get out of bed or take part in recovery efforts.

“Phillip pushed and fought to be bedside with his son so he could put his son’s pain at ease.” Erik said.

A gofundme.com page has been set up to help the family with their medial and everyday expenses as they recover in the hospital.