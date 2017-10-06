Father, Son Accused of Shooting at Truck With Driver Inside

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – A father and son in Roseburg have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a vehicle with a driver inside after the vehicle crashed in their yard.

The News-Review reports (https://goo.gl/718uCM ) 50-year-old Mike Sanderson called police Wednesday to report he and 18-year-old Dillen Sanderson had fired at a pickup truck.

Court documents say Mike Sanderson told police he was watching television when he heard an engine revving, grabbed a pistol, went outside and pointed it at the vehicle, telling the driver to shut off the engine.

Documents say when the driver began to back up, Mike Sanderson shot the vehicle’s front tire and shot at another tire as the driver fled.

Documents say Mike Sanderson then heard more gunshots and realized his son was also firing at the vehicle.

Police say the driver told officers he had fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the crash.