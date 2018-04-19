Fate of Historic Courthouse Hangs In The Balance

PORTLAND, Ore.– The courthouse was built between 1909 and 1914. The neo-classic building takes up a full city block in downtown Portland . It has 39 courtrooms on 8 floors. It covers 292,717 square feet. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. After 40 minutes of a robust discussion commissioners decided to declare the building surplus allowing it to be sold. The prime pieces of real estate in the heart of the city will be evaluated to get the best price. Staff also requested that during the 60 day public comment period that more information be provided.

That information is to include what would the cost be to move the building and sell the land separately? If moved what’s the possibility of creating affordable housing on that block? What about converting the courthouse into a homeless shelter? What could the county get for the property if was sold? planners will also look into the cost of retrofitting the building which previously was estimated at a cost of 70 plus million dollars.

County employees would be allowed to stay in the building if it were sold until they could move to the new courthouse in 2020. That would be negotiated with a new buyer if the courthouse is placed on the market.