Fatal Wrong Way Crash On I-5 at Salmon Creek

Salmon Creek, Washington – One person died and another was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on I-5 Northbound in Salmon Creek. 43-year-old Seth Cusick died at the scene. The other driver, a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital. The collision happened around 9pm Monday night, near 134th Street. The northbound lanes of I-5 were shut-down for several hours at 134th Street during the investigation. The interstate is back open this morning.

Images courtesy of Washington State Patrol and Trooper Will Finn.