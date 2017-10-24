Fatal Stabbing in Stayton

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a 70-year-old man was fatally stabbed southeast of Salem.

Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County’s Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning that Jere Moody of Stayton died at a hospital after being found in critical condition.

Baldridge says 26-year-old Samuel Taylor also of Stayton, has been booked into the Marion County Jail on a murder charge. Detectives were applying for search warrants Tuesday before processing the scene.

Investigators have yet to disclose the circumstances they believe led to the stabbing.