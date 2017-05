PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say two people are now dead, and one other injured, after a stabbing incident in Northeast Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/PKo777 ) the stabbing happened Friday afternoon at the Hollywood/Northeast 42nd Avenue Transit Center.

Police say one person has been taken into custody.

TriMet says the transit center is closed and that the blue, green and red MAX light rail lines are disrupted.

No further information was immediately released.