Fatal Shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Police say a 36-year-old man was shot to death at a mobile home just east of Eugene in Springfield.

Springfield police said in a news release that officers were called to a residence Friday afternoon on reports of yelling and shots fired.

Police say a man has been taken into custody and officers aren’t looking for other suspects.

Police say the two men knew one another.

The Register-Guard reports (https://goo.gl/xdoZwB ) witness Paula Harris told the newspaper that she heard two men arguing before hearing shots fired.

No further information was immediately available.