Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Skamania County, WA – A 20 year old Vancouver man was killed after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday. It happened on State Route 14 about ten miles east of Washougal. 75 year old David Drott was driving westbound when he hit what he describes as an object in his lane. He pulled over to the shoulder, and that’s when he discovered that he had hit and killed Tyler Gillespie. Washington State Police have listed the cause of the accident to be a pedestrian in the roadway, and no charges are expected to be filed.