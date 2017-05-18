Portland Ore – An inmate died Thursday afternoon after he was shot by Clark County corrections deputies at Peace Health Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. Two corrections deputies were guarding the 66-year-old inmate. He had been taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after complaining of a medical issue. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate “took action,” Thursday morning and was shot by deputies. He was immediately taken into surgery but did not survive.
Fatal OIS Shooting
By Mike Turner
|
May 18, 2017 @ 5:35 PM