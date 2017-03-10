Fatal Hit And Run Crash In SE

Portland, Oregon – A deadly hit and run crash in Southeast Portland and officers are still searching for the driver responsible. Police say a pedestrian was struck at 148th and Stark just after 11pm Thursday night. Witnesses say the driver fled in a dark-colored vehicle, last seen heading southbound on 148th Avenue. SE Stark has been shut-down in both directions between 148th and 151st Avenues overnight and Friday morning while the investigation wraps up.

More information from Portland Police:

On Thursday March 9, 2017, at 11:19 p.m., East Precinct responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a driver at Southeast 148th Avenue and Stark Street. The 9-1-1 caller reported that the driver fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle, last seen southbound on 148th Avenue.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located a pedestrian deceased at the scene and evidence of a vehicle collision.

The intersection of Southeast 148th and Stark Street (to 151st Avenue) will be closed for several hours due to the investigation.

The Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is responding to the scene.

No additional updates are expected until Friday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

