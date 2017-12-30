Fatal Head-On Collision With Tractor-Trailers Closes Highway 20

HARPER, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police say U.S. Highway 20 in eastern Oregon is expected to be closed in both directions most of Saturday following a fatal head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers that caught fire.

Officials say the crash occurred about 7 miles west of Harper.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is advising motorists blocked by the closure wait in a safe location and not follow GPS navigation devices that might direct them off main roads that may not be passable during winter.

State officials also say multiple crashes involving tractor-trailers have closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Baker City.

But officials say the interstate should reopen Saturday.

Officials are also recommending motorists blocked on that route wait out the closure in a safe place and not try back roads.