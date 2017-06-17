Fatal Fire in Gresham

Gresham, Oregon – One person died in a fire in Gresham, and two other people were injured. The fire burned three units at an apartment building Friday afternoon on Southeast Kane Drive. The man in the apartment where the fire started was killed, and his wife was injured after jumping out of their second-story window to escape from the flames.

Firefighters climbed a ladder to one apartment, but the man inside had already died. The injured people were taken to a hospital. Overall, eight adults and four children lost their homes.