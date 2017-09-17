Fatal Crashes on Saturday

There was a fatal car crash in the Portland area Saturday. 58-year-old Richard Owens was driving on Northwest Dairy Creek Road near North Plains when he lost control and collided with a telephone pole. Owens was alone in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

Rescue workers tried to save Owen’s life, but he died at the scene around 5 PM Saturday. Police say excessive speed was the cause of the crash.

And there was a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian on I-5 in Clark County Saturday night. 51 year old Valentin Guitierrez of Vancouver was walking on I-5 in Ridgefield at 10:30 PM. 53 year old Robert Burris of Hillsboro was travelling south and ran into Guitierrez, who died at the scene. Police say that Guitierrez may have been intoxicated at the time.