Oregon State Police troopers say one person is dead after a single vehicle crash on Highway 126E early New Year’s Day.

So far, the investigation shows a green Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound when it lost control and crossed over the westbound lane of travel and off the roadway before striking a tree and catching on fire. It happened about 2:30 in the morning. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene but his or her identity has not been released. OSP is working to notify the family.