Fast Food Self Serve

Hadn’t been to Mcdonald’s in a while so we dropped in for lunch yesterday. (99th Street in Vancouver) A recent remodel with picture windows and eye appealing interior colors made the place much more inviting. What REALLY grabbed me was the self service kiosk. It’s very customer friendly. Ordering was easier than I imagined. You order on a touch screen, pay with a card, grab a number, put it on your table and a server brings the food pretty quickly. Now I must confess. Though self-serve may mean fewer jobs at McDonald’s, the ease in ordering makes me want to go back there soon. Are you okay with self-service in restaurants?