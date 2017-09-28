Famous “Landslide House” Burned by Eagle Creek Fire

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon – One of the homes lost in the Eagle Creek Fire was something of a tourist attraction in the Gorge over the past 20-years. The LANDSLIDE HOUSE was half buried in a wall of mud, rocks, and debris that came crashing through the home in 1996.

And it stayed that way until flames from the Eagle Creek Fire destroyed it. The Royce family owns the place…and they’re taking the tragedy in stride.

Now with rain in the forecast, the family is concerned about another major landslide.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.