Family Of Washington Driver Crushed By Tree Sues Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The family of a Washington man killed when a tree fell on his car in the Columbia River Gorge seeks $2.2 million in a lawsuit against the state of Oregon.

The suit filed Wednesday in Portland asserts the Oregon Department of Transportation has a duty to maintain trees along Highway 30, and the tree that crushed 27-year-old Jorge Figueroa showed obvious signs of decay.

The Covington, Washington, man and several relatives visited Latourell Falls in two cars on June 28, 2015. The tree fell shortly after they left the parking lot of the popular tourist spot.

The suit says Figueroa’s wife was seriously hurt in the incident. His mother-in-law and 1-year-old daughter were also in the car, but escaped injury.