Family Of Teen Shot And Killed Planning To Sue City
By Jacob Dean
|
Feb 8, 2018

Portland, Oregon –  The family of a teenager shot and killed by Portland Police a year ago now plans to sue the city. Police say Quanice Hayes was a suspect in an armed robbery in Northeast Portland. His family says the 17-year-old was on his knees and not a threat when an officer shot him three times. The officer says when Hayes reached for his waistband he fired. A Grand Jury ruled the shooting was justified and no charges were filed. Hayes family tells News Partner KGW they want justice. Hayes did not have a gun on him but officers found an air soft pistol a few feet from his body. The city has not commented on the lawsuit. The family plans to speak at Portland City Hall today at Noon.

