Family Of Teen Shot And Killed Planning To Sue City

Portland, Oregon – The family of a teenager shot and killed by Portland Police a year ago now plans to sue the city. Police say Quanice Hayes was a suspect in an armed robbery in Northeast Portland. His family says the 17-year-old was on his knees and not a threat when an officer shot him three times. The officer says when Hayes reached for his waistband he fired. A Grand Jury ruled the shooting was justified and no charges were filed. Hayes family tells News Partner KGW they want justice. Hayes did not have a gun on him but officers found an air soft pistol a few feet from his body. The city has not commented on the lawsuit. The family plans to speak at Portland City Hall today at Noon.

Previous booking photo courtesy of Police:

