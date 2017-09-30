Family Sues Garbage Truck Company For Cyclist’s Death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The family of a Portland woman who died after a collision with a garbage truck is suing the company for $10 million.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit was filed in court on Friday against Republic Services Alliance Group after 41-year-old Tamar Monhait died in August while riding her bicycle.

The lawsuit says that the garbage truck driver was traveling too fast and didn’t use a turn signal. It also says the company didn’t properly train its drivers.

The company didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s phone call and email seeking comment on Friday.

The truck driver was not issued any citations by police following the collision. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.