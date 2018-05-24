Family Sues City Over Deadly Police Shooting Inside Shelter

Portland, Oregon – The family of the man shot and killed by police inside a Southeast Portland homeless shelter last month are now suing the city of Portland. KXL’s Jacob Dean was at City Hall for the announcement.

Chicago based civil right lawyer Andrew Stroth is one of the lawyers representing the family of John Elifritz. You’ll recall Elifritz was a suspected carjacker armed with a knife being chased by police, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis inside the City Team Ministries Shelter on Southeast Grand Avenue, when he was shot and killed by multiple officers. Elifritz’ wife Barbara fought back tears as she thanked friends for their support.

The family’s lawyer says they want reform in the Portland Police Bureau.

Images courtesy of KXL’s Jacob Dean

Read more about the story: