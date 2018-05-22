Family Seeks Answers After Oregon Student Injured on Trip

RENO, Nev. (AP) – The family of an Oregon college student is searching for answers after the 22-year-old was found injured and unconscious near railroad tracks in Truckee, California.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Aaron Salazar remains in the critical care unit at a hospital in Reno, Nevada, after he was injured last week while traveling by train from Denver to Portland, Oregon.

The Amtrak train was scheduled to stop in Truckee for just a few minutes.

Salazar’s cousin Sonia Trujillo says the family wants to know circumstances that left him in Truckee but Amtrak has provided very few details. Salazar is in a coma with damage to his brain stem and a broken pelvis.

Amtrak’s police department says they can’t comment on ongoing investigations. The company says criminal intent is not suspected.

—

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com