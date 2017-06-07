Family Needs Your Help Finding Missing Man

Hillsboro, Oregon – A 55 year old Hillsboro man has been missing since Friday afternoon and his family is trying desperately to bring him back home safe and sound.

Ronald Ray Jones left his home between 5 and 6 pm Friday on foot, leaving behind his phone, keys, and wallet. He was last seen near SE Brookwood avenue and TV Highway. Ronald’s son Chad says they have filed a missing persons report, as well as checked at his usual hangout spots. Chad tells us that his father has business ties out in Idaho, and he may be headed east.

KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with Chad on Wednesday 6/7/17 and got an update on how the search is going. Chad says they think he is still in the Portland area.

If you happen to see Mr. Jones, first please call police, then call Chad at a number he has set up for tips, 971 – 361 – 6296

Click Here For The Find Ron Jones Facebook Page

Here is the official Press Release from Hillsboro Police:

Ronald Ray Jones is an endangered missing person and was last seen near Brookwood and TV Highway in Hillsboro on Friday, June 2, 2017 between 5PM and 6PM. He is a 55 year old Caucasian male and is 5′ 5″ tall and 185 lbs.

Jones left his home on foot, without his phone, keys, wallet and medication. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a green and black shirt, and Echo sandals.

Jones has recently had several major surgeries and has been diagnosed with an emotional disability. We believe that Jones left without his medication, his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6175