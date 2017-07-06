Family Of Missing Man Asks For Help Finding Him

Cowlitz County, Washington – Authorities have found the car of a 91-year-old man who disappeared from Kelso last week.

Ray Johnson’s family reported him missing last Friday, and deputies found his car in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Skamania County. They searched the area for 3 days, but there was no sign of Johnson. He’s considered fit for his age and his family doesn’t think he would’ve driven to the area where his car was found. He hasn’t driven on a freeway in 7 years.

His Family requests that if anyone has information about Mr. Johnson’s whereabouts that they call 911 or leave a anonymous tip with the Cowlitz County TIP 411 App.

Here’s the original press release from authorities:

Wilford R. “Ray” Johnson was reported as a missing person to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office on 06/30/2017 by his family. Johnson was last seen on the morning of 06/29/2017 by his neighbors. The family reported that both Johnson and his vehicle, a sliver Honda were missing. When Johnson had not returned home by the next morning, the family reported him missing. Johnson’s vehicle was subsequently on Friday (30th) located unoccupied in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest of Skamania County east of Cougar, WA.

Mr. Johnson is reported to have been in the Dollar Store in Longview mid-day on the 29th as well.

Johnson is 91 years of age and described as 5’11”, 180 lbs., blue eyes and balding with white/grey hair. He is considered fit for his age, but his family is understandably very concerned about him. They do not believe he would have driven up to the area where his car was found.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue personnel conducted an extensive search over 3 days in the area where Mr. Johnson’s vehicle was located but no signs of Mr. Johnson was found. Several members of Johnson’s family were on scene and helped during the search over the weekend. The search of that immediate area has been called off.

Cowlitz Detective Lorenzo Gladson met with relatives this morning and is the lead detective on the case. While there are no signs of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office is keeping an open mind about all possibilities surrounding the disappearance of Mr. Johnson.

There are two photos attached to this media Release, the one of Mr. Johnson wearing a “Seabee” hat and glasses is a current photo provided by the family. They report he usually wears this hat. The other is a drivers license photo.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from anyone who may know of Johnson’s whereabouts, or who may have had contact with or seen Johnson and his silver Honda since the morning of 06/29/2017. Anyone with information is asked to call (360) 577-3092, reference CCSO case #A17-2008