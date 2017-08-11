Family Devastated After Dog Dies Following Fight At Dog Park

Rock Creek, Oregon – A Washington County couple is devastated after the death of their dog. Jim and Jan Stewart walked their Cocker Spaniel Nicky on a leash to a dog park near the PCC Rock Creek Campus last week. That’s where a group of dogs attacked Nicky, critically injuring him. They took Nicky to Dr. Mark Norman at Bethany Family Pet Clinic, where Nicky died from his injuries. Though Washington County Animal Services normally does not get involved in injury fights in dog parks, they will this time because the dog died.

Would you know how to save your dog, from a deadly attack by another dog? Vet Mark Norman says many owners don’t realize the risk of taking their pets around other dogs, and don’t understand dogs’ body language.

The Stewarts hope their story will help save other pets from the fate of their Nicky.

Image courtesy of the family and News Partner KGW