Family Of Charleena Lyles Files Claim Against City Of Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) – Attorneys representing the estate of a pregnant black woman fatally shot by two white Seattle police officers have filed a claim against the city.

News outlets reported that attorneys filing the claim said Friday that the claim is the first step in a planned wrongful death lawsuit in the death of 30-year-old Charleena Lyles.

The mother of four was killed June 18 by officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson. Three of Lyles’ children were in her apartment at the time.

Police say she threatened the officers with at least one knife after calling 911 to report that someone had broken into her apartment and stolen video-game consoles.

Lyles’ family says the shooting could have been avoided and that they believe race was a factor. Her death sparked community outrage, with hundreds attending a vigil and march through downtown Seattle.

The shooting remains under investigation.