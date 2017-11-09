A Family Of 10 Is Safe Flees Early Morning House Fire

PORTLAND, Ore.– The family which includes 6 children and 4 adults were standing out on the street when Portland Fire and Rescue arrived. The carport garage area which had been converted into bedrooms were on fire. Neighbors told FM News 101 the kitchen is right next to those rooms. Flames shot up over the house and embers were falling in the neighborhood where the home was located on Southeast 168th Place. Market is the cross street. by 7 A.M. the fire was out.

Investigators moved in to determine the cause of the blaze. There were no injuries. The family is staying with relatives a few blocks away. Board up crews will secure the home. There is no estimate as to how much repairs will cost to replace what was lost in the fire.