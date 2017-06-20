Familiar Name to Take Over Lewis & Clark

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Former Portland State University president Wim Wiewel (Vim VEE-vel) is moving across town to become president of Lewis & Clark College.

Wiewel just wrapped up a nine-year run as president of Portland State. When announcing his decision to step down, he said he planned to take a sabbatical.

It won’t be a long one as he starts his new job Oct. 1.

Jay Waldron co-chaired Lewis & Clark’s presidential search committee. He said Tuesday that the college will benefit from Wiewel’s strong and proven leadership.