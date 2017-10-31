Falling Leaves Could Cost You

PORTLAND, Ore.– Windy conditions have knocked down lots of leaves throughout Portland. If you want to get rid of them you have a couple of choices in leafy neighborhoods. Pick them up yourself, or pay for the city to haul them away for $30. if you don’t, you could face a fine. You can opt out of the service but that means you agree to clean up the leaves on the street in front of you home. The deadline to opt out of the service is tomorrow (Wednesday)