Falling Leaves Could Cost You
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Oct 31, 2017 @ 6:47 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.–  Windy conditions have knocked down lots of leaves throughout Portland.  If you want to get rid of them you have a couple of choices in leafy neighborhoods.  Pick them up yourself, or pay for the city to haul them away for $30.  if you don’t, you could face a fine.  You can opt out of the service but that means you agree to clean up the leaves on the street in front of you home.  The deadline to opt out of the service is tomorrow (Wednesday)

Related Content

SATURDAY: 33rd Annual Beach Cleanup
Portland’s Aerial Tram Turns 10
Woman Crashes Vehicle into House
Best Places To Work In Oregon
Local Lester Holt Fan Meets His Idol
Climate Action
Comments