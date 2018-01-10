Fall On Ice Results In Lawsuit

Lake Oswego, Or. – Parents of a Lakeridge High School student are suing the school district after their daughter fell and hurt her back. Oregonlive says it happened on a snowy day in January two years ago.

Jonathan and Marisa Rockwood say their daughter Taylor fractured two vertebrae and lost consciousness when she slipped and fell on the sidewalk they say had not been cleared of snow and slush. Their $1.7 million dollar suit claims their former swim team daughter can no longer swim or run, suffers from anxiety and depression and will need to have back surgery.

The suit claims the school principal who rushed to help her and move her was negligent and should have waited for a medical crew to arrive. No comment from the school district which has a policy preventing it from talking about pending suits.