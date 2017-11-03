Fall Back This Weekend! Daylight Savings Ends

(AP) – It’s time for a change in America – a time change. Let’s sleep an extra hour to that.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and it’s back to standard time for most people in the United States.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening. And you’ll get 60 minutes more of shut-eye between Saturday night and Sunday wake-up.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so there’s no need to change the clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time will return at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 11.

Some local businesses gain an hour of alcohol sales when Daylight Saving Time ends. Oregonians will officially move their clocks back one hour at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 as Daylight Saving Time ends. Businesses that serve alcohol until 2:00 or 2:30 a.m. — such as nightclubs, bars, taverns and grocery stores will gain an extra hour of alcohol sales when 2:00 a.m. becomes 1:00 a.m. Some businesses lose a half hour of liquor sales in the spring when Daylight Saving Time begins.