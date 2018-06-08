Fake Fed Ex Worker Stealing Packages
By Pat Boyle
Jun 8, 2018 @ 6:47 AM

Happy Valley, Or. – Happy Valley Police and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help finding  the Fed Ex faker. That’s the name they’ve given a woman who dressed up in  a Fed Ex uniform and  stole packages from someone’s  front porch in Happy Valley.  Home surveillance video shows a newer blue sedan pulling up to the house. A white, adult woman wearing a green baseball cap and a jacket with the Fed Ex logo gets out  and takes three or four packages from the porch. She loaded them in the back of the car and drove off.

The Sheriff’s Office wants anyone with information to call their tip line at 503-723-4949.

