Faith in Court

Oregon City Ore – An Oregon City couple that belongs to the Followers of Christ Church has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with their newborn baby’s death. Sarah Mitchell gave birth to twin girls March 5 at her parents’ Oregon City home. She and her husband Travis Mitchell are part of the Followers of Christ church – a group that doesn’t believe in medical care and instead relies on prayer and anointment with oil for healing. Their case is the first of its kind to come under a 6-year-old state law that bans faith healing as a legal defense.