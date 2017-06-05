Faith-Healing Parents Charged With Murder Of Their Child

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two members of an Oregon church that embraces faith healing have been arrested in the death of their premature baby.

The Clackamas County Jail roster shows 24-year-old Sarah Mitchell and 21-year-old Travis Lee Mitchell were booked Monday on charges of murder and criminal mistreatment.

The two have been under investigation since March, when Sarah Mitchell delivered twin girls at her grandparents’ Oregon City home. One of the babies had breathing problems and died a few hours later.

Oregon’s chief medical examiner said the baby’s lungs were too underdeveloped to allow her to breath unassisted for long. Her birth was attended by three traditional midwives, family members and other church members.

Police said no one called 911 when the baby had trouble breathing.

Several members of the church have been convicted of crimes for failing to seek medical care for their children, including Sarah Mitchell’s sister and brother-in-law.