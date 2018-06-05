Failed
By Steve Leader
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 11:34 AM

The evidence is only anecdotal.  But according to the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, a growing number of employers are expressing frustration with the number of employees who fail drug tests.  That makes it even harder to find qualified  candidates in a hot job market.   Josh Lehner, a State of Oregon economist, says he’s not yet sure if it’s a growing problem.   He says it seems a little prevalent today than just a couple of years ago.  What do you think?

(Here is what the Office of Economic Analysis said in its latest report:  “Finally, one labor issue that continues to crop up is drug testing. At least anecdotally, more firms are reporting trouble finding workers who can pass a drug test. Given the tight labor market, and legal recreational marijuana up and down the Left Coast, these reports are a bit surprising. It may be that the pool of available applicants has shifted; that individuals who can pass drug test already have a job. It may be for insurance‐related reasons that employers are ensuring they have a drug‐free workplace, even if it means monitoring their employees behavior on their own time. However it is possible that these anecdotal reports reflect a broader increase in drug usage that would be both an economic and societal problem.”)

