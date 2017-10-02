Facebook turning over thousands of Russia-linked ads to Congress

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Facebook plans to turn over more than 3,000 Russia-linked ads to congressional investigators Monday, according to a Facebook official.

The social media company will turn over the ads to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and the Senate Judiciary Committee, which are all investigating Russian election interference.

Last month, following an internal review, Facebook revealed it had discovered to 450 accounts and about $100,000 in ad spending linked to Russia that had spent on divisive issues during the U.S. presidential campaign.

It’s unclear if the panels will make them public, though some members have called for their release.

Facebook and Twitter have both briefed Congress on the findings of their internal investigations.

Last week, Twitter revealed it had found 200 accounts linked to the Russian activity identified by Facebook.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has invited Facebook, Twitter and Google to testify publicly in November about Russian use of the platforms during the election.

