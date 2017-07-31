Extreme Heatwave Hitting Portland This Week

Portland, Oregon – BAKING. BLISTERING. ROASTING. SCALDING. SCORCHING AND SWELTERING. All words you may see or hear later this week as temperatures are expected to hit triple digits. The hottest it’s ever been in Portland, Oregon is 107 degrees, which happened three times in 1942, 1965 and 1981. We are going to get really close. Our News Partner KGW is forecasting a high of 106 in Portland on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for much of this week as we climb into triple digit temps. The watch goes into effect at 12pm noon tomorrow and is expected to last until 11 p.m. Friday for areas in the Willamette Valley, Coast Range, Cascade Foothills, Cascades, Columbia River Gorge and Upper Hood River Valley.

The National Weather Service tells KXL they expect 98 degrees in Portland on Tuesday, which would tie a record. Then 105 on Wednesday, which would be record, and 106 degrees on Thursday, which would also be a record.

Wondering about the all time record high temp where you are?

Vancouver: 108

Troutdale: 108

Hillsboro: 108

McMinnville: 110

Salem: 108

Eugene: 108

Get those fans…. while they’re hot!

Images courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds.