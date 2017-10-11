Explosion During Traffic Stop in Washington County

(Photo Courtesy of News-Partner KGW)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – There was a small explosion in a car in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon.

The FBI tells KXL that they served a federal search warrant related to possible explosives at an apartment on NW Rock Creek Circle in Washington County on Wednesday morning.

At 3:56 in the afternoon, FBI task force officers, along with Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, tried to stop a car at NW 185th Avenue and NW Rock Creek Boulevard. Officers had reason to believe the vehicle was being driven by the resident of the apartment that was searched.

However, the driver did not stop. After a brief chase, there was a small explosion inside the car. The suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy who was approaching the vehicle as the explosion occurred, has been transferred to a local hospital for evaluation. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jason Scheafer, was also transferred to a local hospital for evaluation.

Jason Scheafer (Booking photo from a previous arrest – Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

At this time, there is no known threat to public safety.

(Photo Courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office)