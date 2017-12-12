Expect Delays At A Downtown MAX Stop

PORTLAND, Ore.– A driver smacked into a wall of Smart Park Garage sending debris down to the sidewalk. This happened near the MAX station at Southwest 9th and Yamhill. there were no injuries, but the sidewalk and MAX Station will be CLOSED until crews can clean up the area safely. Riders are advised to use the stop before or after that one . They can also transfer to a Westbound train at Pioneer Square North and get off at the Galleria at Southwest 10th Avenue. Riders may want to wear an extra layer of clothing or two, being outside a little longer to get around.