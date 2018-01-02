Expanded Move Over Law Affecting Oregon Drivers

Salem, Or. – The new year brings new rules for Oregon drivers to follow. The Move Over law has expanded. The law used to only require drivers move over a lane or slow down for emergency vehicles stopped on the shoulder of a highway with two or more lanes in a single direction. As of January 1st, drivers must move over or slow down for any vehicle stopped and displaying warning or hazard lights, flares or an emergency sign on a highway shoulder.

The gas tax went up on Monday. You now pay an additional four cents per gallon, bringing the tax to 34 cents. The fee to register your car has increased by $13 dollars. Both increases are part of the seven year transportation package approved by Oregon lawmakers back in July. That package calls for both the gas tax and vehicle registration fee to increase again over the next six years.