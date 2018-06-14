Exclusive: Safety Concern At Cascade Station Mall Sidewalk

Portland, Oregon – This is a story you’re seeing first on KXL. Your next trip to this mall may turn into a trip and fall. Our reporter Jacob Dean talked with a customer who was hurt at Cascade Station near the Portland Airport. Listen to our conversation here:

Sheri says it happened on May 19th. I met her where it happened and she showed me the problem.

One section of the concrete sidewalk has been pushed up, possibly by the nearby tree roots, and sits about an inch higher than the rest of the ground.

A store employee saw Sheri fall. They reported it to security who told her she’s not alone. Others have fallen and reported it too. But added that they won’t be fixing it for another month, until July.

Sheri says she’s trying to get the word out so others don’t get hurt. Several calls to property management and owners have not been returned.

Images courtesy of KXL’s Jacob Dean