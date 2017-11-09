Ex-Trump bodyguard told investigators he rejected offer to send women to Trump in Moscow: Sources

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Keith Schiller, Donald Trump’s longtime head of security, told congressional investigators that he rejected an offer to send five women to Trump’s hotel room during a trip to Moscow ahead of the Miss Universe Pageant in 2013, sources tell ABC News.

In a four hour-plus meeting with congressional investigators Tuesday, Schiller was questioned about the 2013 Moscow trip with Trump and the president’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Sources say Schiller told Congress he believed the offer was a joke, and that he responded to the offer by saying Trump was “not interested.”

He told Trump about the exchange several hours later and the two laughed about it, Schiller told investigators, according to sources familiar with the interview.

After walking Trump to his hotel room, Schiller reportedly told investigators he stayed outside the door for several minutes – his standard practice as Trump’s security guard – before heading to his own room. He said did not see anyone enter Trump’s room.

ABC News first reported on congressional investigators’ interest in Schiller. A former New York city cop, Schiller has been at Donald Trump’s side for years.

Schiller, who left his role as Trump’s director of Oval Office operations in September, hand-delivered Comey’s termination letter to FBI headquarters in May. He told investigators he did not know anything about Trump’s decision until he was asked to deliver the letter to the FBI.

Schiller denied knowledge of the salacious allegations against Trump included in the unverified dossier produced by the investigative firm Fusion GPS, and did not provide investigators with many definitive answers about his time with Trump, according to several sources in the room for the interview.

Trump has also denied those allegations himself, saying he knew there could be cameras hidden inside hotel rooms in Russia.

“I was in Russia years ago with the Miss Universe contest which did very well,” Trump said. “And I told many people, be careful because you don’t want to see yourself on television, cameras all over the place.”

Schiller’s attorney Stuart Sears declined to comment.

