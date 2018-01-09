Ex-Scouts Leader Headed to Prison

050431-N-1810F-181 Fort A.P. Hill, Va. (April 31, 2005) - The spirit of brotherhood through scouting closely resembles that found in the Navy, which add to the spirit of adventure during the National Boy Scouts Jamboree. More than 40,000 Boy Scouts from every state in America and dozens of other countries attended the Jamboree at Fort A.P. Hill. U.S. Navy photo by All Hands Photographer's Mate 2nd Class Todd Frontom (RELEASED)

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – A former Boy Scouts leader has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison after pleading no contest to sex abuse charges.

Douglas Young Jr. of Lebanon, Oregon, was arrested in March 2017 after police investigated a complaint that he had inappropriate contact with a boy. Court records made public this week list the initials of 10 victims, some of whom are now adults. The offenses occurred during a 15-year span that ended shortly before his arrest.

The charges included sex abuse, sodomy and attempting to use a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

Young had been investigated twice before on allegations of sexual abuse, but no charges were brought.

The 47-year-old Young was as sentenced Tuesday to 23 { years in prison and must register as a sex offender.