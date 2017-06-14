Ex-Girlfriend Says Man Was Erratic Before Beheading Mother

ESTACADA, Ore. (AP) – The ex-girlfriend of an Oregon man accused of killing his mother on Mother’s Day and then cutting off her head and carrying it into a store says her ex-boyfriend’s eyes “did not look right” beginning two months before the incident.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that court documents state Heather Suydam noticed a drastic change in Joshua Webb’s behavior before the incident.

The 36-year-old Webb remains held in jail on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse in the May 14 death of his mother, 59-year-old Tina Webb.

Suydam told authorities that Webb called her on April 8 “and told her about an `odd squid pulsing sensation’ he was having in the back of the head.”

Webb also faces charges in the stabbing of a cashier and death of his dog at the family home.