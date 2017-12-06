Ex Ducks Coach Willie Taggart Thanks Oregon During FSU News Conference

Tallahassee, Fl. – Oregon’s one and done football coach Willie Taggart has held his first news conference as new head coach at Florida State University. He said it was a tough decision, but his Florida roots run deep. Taggart, who grew up in Bradenton, Florida said ” growing up in my household, if you wasn’t a Noles fan you probably wouldn’t have stayed in that house.”

Taggart thanked Oregon’s Athletic Director, University President and Nike co-founder Phil Knight for “believing in me and allowing me to have an opportunity to come out to that great university and be a part of that.” He also thanked the players and said ” I wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for them.”

Taggart got choked up talking about both his teenage son. He says his son told him you always tell me to chase my dreams and don’t let anyone get in the way of it . He said I don’t think its right for me or anyone else to stop you from chasing your dreams.” He later mentioned his late father and said “I know he’s up there in heaven and he put in a good word in to the good Lord and said please get my son back closer to home and be around his mom.”